KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri's attorney general is recommending new criminal charges against a dozen priests after reviewing dozens of allegations of sexual abuse made over the last 75 years.
The investigation by Attorney General Eric Schmitt concluded the Roman Catholic church was involved in a "long, sustained and far-reaching cover-up."
The news has truly caught some by surprise, but one of the questions looming around is whether it is enough.
Schmitt said “make change” during a news conference on Friday in St. Louis.
The AG investigated 163 priests or clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors. Eighty-three are dead. The Attorney General is recommending 12 face criminal charges. Twenty-three are already charged. The rest can't be because the statute of limitations has expired or for other reasons.
“I’m glad they are doing something,” said Attorney Rebecca Randles. “I’m glad there’s been a referral of 12 priests.”
Randles has represented a number of people, who have sued the Catholic church for similar reasons.
“I have represented approximately 400 individuals who have been sexually abused by clergy,” she said.
Even though she’s glad about the report, she doesn’t believe it’s enough. One potential issue she points out is the several recommendations the attorney general offered to the church, which focused on giving the church more responsibility to oversee.
“Creating laws within the church is wonderful if it’s followed,” she said. “If it’s not followed then we have the same exact situation.”
Her client, Tom Viviano, doesn’t think it’s enough either.
“This was me when I was a young boy back during that time of my abuse,” he said, holding a picture.
“A lot of people can’t connect,” he said. “They say, ‘He’s an older man.’ I am an older man and I have survived, but this is what it looked like when it happened.”
During today’s conference, AG Schmitt talked about the different cases. He referenced each by a number. For example, “Numerous instances of Priest 10 sharing a bed with elementary school aged children and sharing overnight accommodations with elementary school aged children during recreational trips. Reports of Priest 10 having unsupervised visits with elementary school aged children in rectory.”
“As long as the church is playing games and putting out a few names here and a few names there, telling everybody ‘We are doing all that we can,’” Viviano said. “No, you’re not. Because the reality is, how many times has this happened? This ain’t the first and it’s not the last.”
Viviano said he just hopes one day all victims like him will receive proper justice.
