KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Nearly 400 veterans at the Kansas City VA Medical Center are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
In an updated posted this weekend, the VA said it vaccinated 198 veterans on Saturday and was planning to vaccinate another 198 on Sunday.
The VA received vaccine shots at the beginning of last week.
Among the first to get the shots was a 102-year-old World War II veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.