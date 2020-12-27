  • Amy Anderson

Melvin Rehkop says he was surprised to get the call from the VA letting him know he gets to jump toward the front of the line for the vaccine, but he is grateful.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Nearly 400 veterans at the Kansas City VA Medical Center are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the weekend.

In an updated posted this weekend, the VA said it vaccinated 198 veterans on Saturday and was planning to vaccinate another 198 on Sunday.

The VA received vaccine shots at the beginning of last week.

Among the first to get the shots was a 102-year-old World War II veteran.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.