PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is commending the Pettis County clerk for his handling of the situation after about 1,200 ballots went missing.
Ashcroft noted replacement ballots were sent to voters after it was realized they'd gone missing and that County Clerk Nick LaStrada insisted that the U.S. Postal Service located all the ballots that had gone missing.
On Thursday, LaStrada had released a letter that said that he had received a call around 7 a.m. from the St. Louis Regional District Manager saying that the missing ballots had been found and they were sorting through them.
The ballots have now been returned to LaStrada’s office, Ashcroft said, and they have all been accounted for.
“Nick’s actions provide a great example of the thorough, diligent work that is done every day by Missouri’s 116 election authorities to make sure every vote counts,” Ashcroft said.
The letters from LaStrada with the details of what happened are attached to this article.
