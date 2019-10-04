KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – For the first time since two conservative judges joined the U.S. Supreme Court bench, the court is taking up the topic of abortion.
They’ll be ruling on a law out of Louisiana that would erase all but one of the state's abortion clinics. It’s not a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade case, but any decision made will color the presidential race and set the tone for other cases on the state level.
We saw the fight in Missouri earlier this year as that state and a landslide of others set stricter abortion laws.
Now, talks of limiting access have moved across state lines and the decision could end up in your hands.
The Kansas Right to Life Group has launched a petition to see how much support they could get for a constitutional amendment. The anti-abortion group and some Kansas lawmakers want to change the constitution to show it does not have any language that supports abortion in Kansas.
Getting that changed starts with lawmakers in the statehouse in Topeka, but it could end with you in the voting booth.
Amending a state constitution isn’t a fast process.
Despite that, according to UMKC Law School Professor Allan Rostron, “The Kansas constitution has been amended like 100 times.”
Rostron is one of those experts we don’t think we need until we do. With a fight over the right to access an abortion kicking up in Kansas, Rostron knows exactly what it will take to change the state’s framework.
It starts with work in Topeka where a two thirds majority of lawmakers have to pass the amendment.
“And then, if they pass something, it’s put on the ballot at the election and the voters of Kansas would get to vote on it,” he said. “And, if a majority of them vote for it, then it would pass.”
This push is pushback after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the state’s constitution protects a women’s right to have an abortion.
Anti-abortion groups and supporters of the amendment have their eyes on the November 2020 general election. They want voters in the state to decide then.
All of that depends on what happens between now and the end of the 2020 legislative session.
KCTV5 News reached out to both parties in the state. The Kansas GOP said it is looking for straightforward wording of the amendment.
We have not heard back from Democrats.
It could be several months before a draft is available. Something to keep in mind is that, historically these efforts have not come cheap. A similar effort in Tennessee about 20 years ago cost anti-abortion groups millions of dollars.
We’ll keep an eye on this and give you updates when we can.
