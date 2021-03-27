JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - - An abandoned building in Johnson County, Kansas has not only been considered an here sore for residents, but also a dangerous hangout spot for kids.
Tucked away in the woods in Johnson County is a hidden building that attracts many area kids.
“Right over here there’s a path from the blue valley middle school where students are known to walk through the woods and over to the Kuhlman Plant,” says Captain Michael Levin of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
We made a roughly 13-minute walk through littered and muddy terrain to finally reach the abandoned Kuhlman Building.
A former manufacturing site for diecast products, but after decades of abandonment, it’s become a playground for kids.
“I know there is kids out here all the time all ages,” says Jay a concerned parent.
Jay says he learned about the warehouse and first visited the location when his son who was in middle school at the time asked if he could go there with some friends.
“You can get it you can see the appeal for kids it’s awesome looks like a lot of fun,” says Jay.
With the fun appeal is a lot of danger.
“There were five or six kids that day. There was a young high school couple looked like they were making out in the corner and the younger kids up on the roof,” says Jay.
A roof that is old, rusted, filled with dangerous holes, and a building with a number of safety hazards.
“This is the mezzanine and obviously there is no railing system and it’s probably a good twenty feet down to concrete,” says
Johnson County commissioner Charlotte O’Hara of the Third District has been fighting to get the building torn down, which has proven to be a difficult task.
According to online court documents the company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 1990.
After that, a fire happened at the facility, which resulted in a call to the environmental protection agency because of the dangerous chemicals inside.
The EPA then filed liens on the property for cleanup.
Since then it’s been a difficult process of the county and other groups trying to purchase and demolish the property.
Right now, neither county officials or the attorney’s office that represented the company during the bankruptcy in the 90’s knows who the current owner.
“We are waiting right now on the report of the asbestos it may cost us another half a million dollars but that is a cheap price tag for the safety of our kids,” says O’Hara.
That's something the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is happy to hear.
In the last 10 years the department has been called more than 300 times to the site.
Over half were for officers just checking on the building, but several reports were for teenagers and others entering the property.
A few calls for fires, drug activity and even last Fall for a car crash that killed three adults at the train tracks right next to the building.
“The sheriff’s office and sheriff Hayden is very big on being proactive on issues this is a little bit outside of our realm but it’s not because it’s a safety public issue,” says Captain Michael Levin of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner O’Hara hopes the county can purchase the property sooner rather than later and ultimately turn the area into a park for kids.
We reached out to the EPA about who officially owns the building and what the plans is for the site, but they have yet to contact
