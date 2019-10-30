KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Megan Phelps-Roper thought she had an ordinary childhood. But growing up in the Westboro Baptist Church was anything but ordinary.
“I would go out with my family to these protest from the age of 5,” Phelps-Roper said.
From a young age, Roper was on the front lines of the Westboro protests. She says the reactions of others actually reinforced what she was learning.
“Experiencing the wrath of outsiders. People throwing things, driving their cars at us. Yelling, jumping out of their vehicles, parking them in the middle of the road to come after us on foot,” Phelps-Roper said.
Roper joined Twitter to try and spread the Westboro message, but it was the compassion she encountered that made her start questioning what she had been taught.
“There was this small group of people, these individuals who were willing to reach out. Who were willing to have real conversations with me,” Phelps-Roper said. “That was the first thread that began to unravel the rest of my beliefs in Westboro’s doctrine.”
Some have linked Twitter and Facebook to a rise in extremism of all kinds, but Phelps-Roper says we can all help change that.
“If we want to change hearts and minds, it we want people to leave these groups, to not be, you know, to continue creating more victims, more targets. We have to be willing to reach out,” Phelps-Roper said. “We can contribute positive experiences, sow seeds of doubt for people in groups like this.”
The new perspectives Phelps-Roper found on social media led her to finally leave the church. Hoping that others can learn from her story, Roper wrote a book called “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church.”
Phelps-Roper still has regrets from her days picketing.
What I regret is the pain that we inflicted on so many people. Especially the funeral protests are the hardest thing for me,” Phelps-Roper said. “There is nothing I can do to give those families back their last moments with their loved ones.”
Phelps-Roper does miss being able to communicate with her family. Something that hasn’t happened since she left the church.
“For a long time after I left the church, I was unable to frame any words at all to my family, because I knew that they wouldn’t hear me,” Phelps-Roper said. “I reach out all the time, but it is a very one-sided relationship because they believe they can’t have anything to do with ex-members. I hope that they can be convinced by the gentle persuasion and compassion of outsiders, including me, the same way that I was.”
