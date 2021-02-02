A Super Bowl favorite: Gary Amble's award-winning chili

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you a looking for great dish to wow the family while you watch the Super Bowl on KCTV5, you might try Gary Amble's Award-Winning Chili. (It’s true! He beat out two others in a neighborhood contest.)
Ingredients
2 lbs. ground beef (ground turkey works almost as well)
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 Williams seasoning pack
2 cans (regular size) Brooks Chili Hot Beans
Tomatoes (Gary uses frozen quartered tomatoes from his garden.) You can use 1 large can and 1 small can diced tomatoes
1 cup of chopped peppers (Gary uses a variety of frozen peppers from his garden.) You can use a can of Ro-tel
1 large onion – or 2 medium onions (Gary uses yellow onions) chopped into small pieces
1 tbl. spoon chili powder
1 tsp. cumin
2 tbl. spoons sugar
½ tsp. red pepper flakes (For a more mild chili you can leave this out.)
1 tbl. spoon olive oil
Procedure
Place your olive oil in a skillet and sweat half the chopped onions. Brown your burger in the translucent onions (drain if you use ground beef). Season with the salt and pepper while browning.
Once the burger is browned add the Williams seasoning and continue to heat while thoroughly mixing it into the meat. Set aside to rest a few minutes.
In the meantime, place your tomatoes (drain some or most of the juice out for a thicker chili), beans, the second half of the chopped onions and Ro-tel in a large pot.
Begin to heat on medium or slightly higher heat. Add the meat mixture from your skillet and the remining spices. Heat while occasionally stirring until it reaches a boil. Lower to low heat and simmer for at least an hour (2 or three is even better!)
Serve with sharp cheddar cheese, a few saltine crackers and a few corn chips.
Enjoy! GO CHIEFS!!
