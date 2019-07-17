KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Days are numbered for terminal B at KCI. By the Spring of 2023, the new terminal will be open.
On a scale of one to ten, Susan Henderson rates food options at KCI pretty low.
“For the food and that stuff, probably a four, but for the experience of getting through security and all of that, it’s way up there because I come from Seattle and Seattle is horrible, but they have great options on the other side of security,” Susan Henderson, traveler, said.
There’re only a few places in the food court area and once you get through security, let’s just say, I hope you’re not that hungry.
“There is nothing that they’ll eat on the other side of the security, so you have to get here really early too, and this is the first time I’ve been up here, two options,” Henderson said.
That’s why the aviation department and the build KCI team are looking for ways to improve your options for restaurants and shops.
They’re hosting business sessions at various locations throughout the metro through the end of the month.
“To ask local businesses who might want to have a business at Kansas City International Airport or have them come out and we can tell them about the thoughts we have on our program and ways that they can get involved and help us have a sense of place for Kansas City here at the airport,” Joe McBride, KC Aviation Department, said.
So what kind of restaurants can travelers expect?
“Maybe different like cultural foods possibly,” Caleb Kissinger, traveler, said.
“I would prefer grab and go that you could even take through security,” Henderson said.
Right now, it’s too early to know. Requests for nationwide proposals will go out later this year and about a year later, the aviation department will have a better idea of which businesses will be chosen.
We do know Minsky’s Pizza, Christopher Elbow Chocolate and Chateau Milk all want in on the airport project.
“We are looking forward to the possibility of being a part of the new airport and the chance to share our iconic pizza with those traveling in and out of Kansas City. It would be a great way to start or end a trip! We also couldn’t agree more with the focus being on locally grown businesses getting a chance to represent this city and the amazing travel destination it has become.”
“It was great to see some of those Kansas City names showing some interest in the new terminal at KCI and perhaps being a part of it,” McBride said.
