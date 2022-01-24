KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- KCTV5 Sports' Neal Jones sat down Monday morning with Joe and Gina to break down the Chiefs' thrilling overtime victory against the Bills, and to preview next Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line:

KCTV5 Sports' Neal Jones breaks down the Chiefs' incredible overtime victory Sunday at Arrowhead, which launches the team into the AFC Conference Championship game.

