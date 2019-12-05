OSBORN, MO (KCTV) -- Have you ever been to the grocery store to pick up milk and asked yourself, “I wonder where this came from?” Well, the answer very well may be that it came from Osborn, Missouri, which is the home of Shatto Milk Company.
The milk comes right from the cows, then it’s processed and bottled. Then, it’s ready to be sold.
Easy right? Well, not so much. According to a recent Time Magazine article, this year the Midwest has seen a 12% increase in Chapter 12 farming bankruptcies. The nation has lost more than 100,000 farms between 2011 and 2018.
“It’s very sad,” said Vice President Matt Shatto. “We’ve got a lot of friends that used to be in farming -- whether it be cattle, crop, or dairy -- that no longer do it and it’s because they can’t do it anymore.”
For dairy farmers like Shatto, one of their many concerns is changing demands as people seek out coconut and almond milks.
“We are not foolish enough to think that it won’t impact us,” he said. “We’ve seen a little bit of an impact on our white milk sales.”
Despite that, Shatto Milk Company has still been able to thrive. They said there’s mainly three reasons for that. First, they’ve begun bottling their own milk. Second, there’s their home delivery service.
“We brought back the old-fashioned milkman, but in a way that’s a lot more modern,” Shatto said.
They are taking their milk, as well as other products that are grown locally at various farms in Kansas City, to people’s doorsteps.
“We’ve always got to keep supporting each other and, as long as we as local businesses keep trying to support each other, then I think we all can be successful,” Shatto said.
Which leads to the last reason they have still been able to thrive: The community’s support. Matt said that is the key for all farmers to thrive, especially during this tough time.
“Share the fact that there are local farmers that need our support,” Shatto said. “There are local community businesses where, if you know you have a choice between local and non-local, please support the local one. Make that your goal for 2020.”
