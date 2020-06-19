KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last group of enslaved people in Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery. That day came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and months after the 13th Amendment made slavery illegal.
On Juneteenth, KCTV5’s Kaci Jones went to the Black Archives of Mid-America to dive a little more into the history and local celebrations.
In 2020, companies and cities all across America are recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for the first time. The question is: Why is it important and how can you celebrate?
Jones asked James Watts Ombudsman at Black Archives of Mid-America to tell everyone a little more about the history of Juneteenth in KC.
He said:
“Wonderful time. Horace Peterson -- founder of the Black Archives -- and many others came together. We had a lot of volunteers. It was a celebration and jubilation. We would start planning in December or January. Horace would make deals with different people, so we’d have a great celebration. I used to ride a donkey in the parade and say, ‘I’m free! I’m free!’ And, that was real cool. We even had Althea Gibson, the great athlete, as our parade queen. It was a lot of people just happy, looking forward to a great event... our event.”
Jones asked, “So, for the first time in a long time, conversations about reparations are gaining steam. Congress will be discussing this soon. How does the conversation about reparations relate to Juneteenth?”
Watts responded: “Well, at a time where we we’re supposed to be free, right? And we we’re supposed to have some things given to us so we could live better -- you know, 40 acres and a mule and all that kind of stuff -- but it never really happened. Reparations would be great and it’s time for reparations to come.”
“It’s time that we have a serious conversation about how reparations would look,” Watts said. “How do we get paid? How do we get our just do for the work that our parents gave our grandparents, our great-grandparents of Black people -- period -- for what we gave to this country?”
When asked how people can celebrate in KC, Watts said, “We’re very thankful to have the executive director here at the Black Archives, Dr. Carmaletta Williams. She works hard every day along with other staff, but Dr. Carmaletta is at the forefront setting the vision where people can come here and remember the celebration of Juneteenth. See Lucy’s cabin, learn about Horace Peterson, Emmanuel Cleaver… You can see all that here at Black Archives of Mid-America, so that’s a continuation of the celebration. We’d love for folks to come to the archives. This is the best place. The history of Black folks in Kansas City and in the Midwest is right here and Dr. Williams is our executive director. We’re so thankful to have her. I wouldn’t be in front of this camera if it weren’t for her.”
We’re happy to have such a jewel in Kansas City, too. If you want to learn more about ways that you can celebrate Juneteenth, click here for a weekend of events.
