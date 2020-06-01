KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Protests have been a part of American history from the very beginning. Protests surrounding events from the Boston Tea Party, protest over women’s rights and decades later you had the civil rights movement.
“We’ve been dealing with this in this country for 400 years and certainly through slavery, through Jim Crow, through the civil rights and the black power movement and now through to this millennial age and we understand that the frustration is at its peak,” SCLC Greater KC President Vernon Howard Junior said.
The African American community has been fighting for equality for years. There is pain, anger and frustration over racism and police brutality which still exist today.
Protest are happening across the country over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as he shouted, “I can’t breathe.”
Howard Jr says that pain is warranted and has been building for years. He says this generation of protesters we’re seeing right now gives us hope although they may not have ensured peace, order and strategy the protest itself is a call for justice.
“The protest itself and the bubbling over of their own frustration and pain and call for justice is a good thing we should never ever denounce that or rebuke that,” Howard Jr said.
Howard Jr says police brutality is an issue in Kansas City. In 2013, Ryan Stokes, an unarmed black man, was killed by police in the Power and Light district and the SCLC is still assisting his family in the fight for justice.
“A lot of the reasons for the rioting was school segregation and police violence. There was a thought that police were targeting African-Americans specifically young black man which is what we’re seeing today,” Missouri Valley Special Collections at the KC Library Jeremy Drouin said.
It’s like history is repeating itself. The 1968 Kansas City riot began after the assassination of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.
The Kansas City School District did not cancel classes on the day of king’s funeral, so students at Central High School planned to walk from the school to city hall in protest.
It was supposed to be small but soon grew a lot bigger. It started out peaceful and ended with four days of rioting.
Monday’s protest over the death of George Floyd are just another reminder of how far this country still needs to go to address racism and police brutality.
Obviously, they can’t go on forever, that’s why Pastor Vernon Williams, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Council hopes there is strategic action after the protest because protests cannot last forever.
“They do dramatize the pain, the highlight the pain and hopefully they bring our society out of the kind of anemia, out of the kind of comatose that it is in with respect to acknowledging a systemic and structural racism still exist in this country,” Howard Jr said.
