KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Across the country, professional athletes are using their platforms to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality.
So far, no teams in Kansas City have announced they plan to strike.
However, the Bears refused to practice today. NBA and WNBA teams are refusing the play. The MLB and MLS have, too. So, a lot of people are wondering if KC athletes will follow suit.
Former 49ers Quarterback Colin Kapernick first kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice back in 2016. Four years later, athletes across the country are now refusing to play all to bring attention to one of the latest accusations of excessive force.
Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police in Wisconsin, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
“There’s a real need for some change in these areas that frankly are just unacceptable in our society,” said Sporting KC Coach Peter Vermes. “Unfortunately, these are the types of things that have to be done to garner some type of support.”
Vermes said there have been discussions about racial unrest, but so far no announcements of strikes.
Chiefs practice continued as usual Thursday morning.
A few hours later, Chiefs safety Armani Watts tweeted: “One day you’re their favorite player and the next 24 hours you’re the worst human being alive all because you want equality.”
On Wednesday, at least five NBA teams refused to play.
At least three Major League Baseball teams postponed games. At the Royals game in St. Louis, Cardinals player Dexter Fowler took himself out of the starting lineup. Pitcher Jack Flaherty chose to sit out, as well.
When asked about potential player protests, a Royals spokesman said in part: “Organizationally, we have supported the views, beliefs, and feelings of all our players and will continue to do so.”
So, what happens if athletes refuse to play without full team support? Could they individually face discipline or consequences?
“That hasn’t been brought up, but I do know we’re in the MLS Back Tournament and there were many players that chose not to participate,” said Vermes. “As far as I know, there was no action taken against them such as fines, loss of wages, or anything like that.”
Sporting has a game Saturday and team officials said they’re still planning to play.
The MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, when the Royals play the White Sox in Chicago.
KCTV5 News also reached out to the Mavericks, an ECHL team, and have not heard back.
