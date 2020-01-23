KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Around Kansas City, people are trying to figure out where to watch the Super Bowl.
To some, the ideal choice would be to be out at Arrowhead tailgating before the game. In fact, there's a petition on Change.org to open up Arrowhead to allow Chiefs fans to gather there for the big game.
No matter what you’re in the mood for in terms of watching the Super Bowl, you can find it right in the city.
If you’re in the mood for a bar setting with large crowds, spots like the Westport Ale House have you covered.
“We are so excited,” said Mike Hollrah, Director of Operations at Westport Ale House. “Each time that we’ve done this, we’ve had such a high-volume day with as many fans as we know and as many regulars we have here at Westport Ale House.”
Hollrah said that, while covering the entire playoff run, they’ve continued to make adjustments, including adding staff and security, and utilizing their Alice in Wonderland speakeasy called The Fall.
He said all of the booths are sold out.
If the bar setting isn’t your cup of tea, then restaurants like Anton’s downtown will greet you with open arms.
“If you already have party to go to, that’s fine,” said Kelly Barrett, the event manager at Anton’s. “Come tailgate with us. Pre-party with us. Come at noon when the door’s open. Have a good time, half-price appetizers, some drinks.”
If that doesn’t draw you in, maybe the movie scene will. At Screenland Armour in North Kansas City, it’s first come first serve.
“We showed the World Series when we got to the World Series here and it got nice and rowdy here,” said Adam Roberts, the owner. “We anticipate it being a borderline riot because hopefully everyone will be excited as we win the big game.”
Many have been asking about a watch party at Arrowhead. It would be nice but appears unlikely according to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.
The NFL, which owns the broadcast rights to all of its preseason, regular season, and postseason games patently forbids "mass viewing" broadcasts in stadiums and arenas.
Make sure you check in with the many venues across the metro for a great time, including Power & Light, Tanner’s Bar and Grill, and others on both sides of State Line Road.
