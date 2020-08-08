KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City will soon be joining a number of cities across the nation who have Black Live Matter street murals.
On Saturday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne took a look into when and where you can expect to see the displays.
Corban Ransom has been cutting hair for five years at the 180V barber salon in the historic 18th and Vine district.
“The history of this area is actually, you know, a heavy entertainment area for African Americans in the community,” he said.
On Sept. 5, it will be home to one of six Black Lives Matter street murals in the city.
“I think it’s a good initiative,” Ransom said. “I really think it’s a good way to get the draw down to a district that in my opinion is sometimes forgotten by the city.”
Officials plan to paint the mural right in front of the Negro Leagues Baseball and American Jazz museums.
Adrianne Clayton is one of several artists involved and her work will be displayed on 18th and Vine.
“This will be my first opportunity to do something at this magnitude,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to do something like this in KC and make such a powerful statement.”
That artistic statement has been approved by the city at several locations including: Briarcliff and North Mulberry, 31st and Troost, 63rd and Troost, 63rd and Brookside Boulevard, and 10th and Baltimore.
“I think it’s excellent,” said Anthony Delong, who lives along 10th and Baltimore. “The more, the better. Absolutely.”
After the city made the announcement about the BLM murals, officials said a lot of people got in contact with them inquiring about murals that would be in support of law enforcement. That includes one that would sit right in front of East Patrol.
“I think that it’s ignited a lot of thoughts and ideas of a lot of people who have different messages that they feel are important to them,” said Crissy Dastrup, 4th District Legislative Aide for Councilman Eric Bunch.”
One gentleman emailed the city, along with a number of media groups, asking for approval to paint back the blue street murals on several streets throughout the city. We reached out to him for a possible interview, but he has yet to reply.
City officials said there currently is no permitting process for someone to paint on the street, but there is a lot of work to make it happen. That includes private funding and support from at least seven or more city councilmembers.
But while the Back the Blue murals are pending, Ransom hopes the approved Black Lives Matter art can help bring all races together and especially the Black community.
“It’s really great that we are raising awareness as far as Black Lives Matter murals and things like that,” he said. “To me personally, that all won’t mean anything until the African American community understands that Black Lives Matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.