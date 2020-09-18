FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Whether you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat, or something else, few would disagree that the political climate has been increasingly divisive over the years -- a line drawn in the sand.
That expert says how this plays out will determine not just who fills the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat but also whether the American public grows even more cynical about the political process.
“I think all of our leaders, from both parties, have lost confidence of the American people,” said Allen Katz.
Katz is a political science professor at William Jewell College.
He served as an ambassador to Portugal during the Obama administration. He then founded American Public Square, convening panel discussions that attempt to bridge the partisan divide.
He’s not aware of any instance in modern times in which a sitting Supreme Court justice has died so close to a presidential election.
However, he drew some parallel to when Antonin Scalia died in 2016 nine months before the last presidential election.
The Senate voted against taking up a nomination until the new president was sworn in.
He says it’s not uncommon for the process to take three months.
In this case, though, it’s clear Senate Majority Leader McConnell will try to push it through.
He has no doubt Minority Leader Schumer is studying rules he can use to shut it down.
If all the Dems vote to hold off, only four Republican senators would need to join them to halt the process.
Katz didn’t have an opinion on how likely that would be, but in his opinion the bottom line is this:
“If President Trump is re-elected and the Republicans retain control of the Senate, they can nominate someone and it won’t be a problem. The point is that if this is a race to get it done before this election, I think it will only add to what is already an extremely contentious time.”
