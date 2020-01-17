KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city is full of national sports reporters right now for Sunday's Chiefs game, but a tweet from NFL Network reporter James Palmer caught our attention.
"Side note on my week in KC,” he said. “I'm the only male wearing pants at my hotel. There is a bagpipe convention going on in the hotel and I'm not joking. It's a scene man."
Obviously we had to know more, so we sent KCTV5’s Betsy Webster into a very different kind of "winter storm."
As it turns out, football isn’t the only game in town. Just east of The Plaza at the Marriott and the Holiday Inn, a long-running competition has brought Scottish Highland musicians to KC from across the world.
Some of the world’s best gave KCTV5 an impromptu performance in the lobby on Friday because the competitions upstairs are so serious that no interruptions are allowed.
The Winter Storm is a four-day event organized by KC’s nonprofit Midwest Highland Arts Fund. It’s in its 19th year, now.
“I would say it’s the biggest competition in North America, and there’s people travel from all over the world now to participate,” said Callum Beaumont, a world champion piper.
“This is a competition that’s been getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Steve Foley, a world champion bass drummer. “I believe next year is their 20th anniversary.”
The competitions were on Friday. Saturday brings music workshops, followed by a public concert that’s more than traditional pipes and drums.
“You have guys that are really highly recognized Celtic artists that will play there,” Foley said.
The hosting nonprofit’s mission is to preserve the Highland arts.
“To help teach young people all over the country to play pipes and drums and try and keep that going,” explained Steven McWhirter, a world champion snare drummer.
“Specifically, for bass and tenors, it’s important because we don’t really have that many contests that have this much prestige,” said Christina Hanks, a North America champion bass drummer.
“When I was a kid, when the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movie came out in about 2011, there were bagpipes used in the soundtrack and I fell in love with the sound,” said Griffin Hall, a spectator.
The folks who played for KCTV5 are instructors and judges.
Hanks, on tenor drum, is one of only a few in world to play both bass and tenor in the Grade One World Championship Finals. Foley has won two world championships on bass drum. McWhirter won world championships for snare drum nine years straight. And, Beaumont won four World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.
“Yeah, he’s kind of a rock star,” Hall said.
“I’m not too sure about that,” Beaumont said. “I’m not too sure a piper can be a rock star.”
They’re used to turning heads in their uniforms when the uninitiated check in.
Kess Robinson was at the hotel to celebrate her 18th birthday and was unaware of the event. “We walked in and saw people in skirts and it was just like, ‘Oh, hello.’”
They say they’re more amused than offended by the inevitable question.
“Just what we wear under our kilt I guess,” McWhirter said. “We get asked that question a lot.”
Socks and shoes is their standard elusive answer. But in truth, it’s really a personal choice.
“Usually your hardcore guys will be the ones who just go for it,” Foley said. “Then you’ve got your other people who are having to wear these things all day, so they’re going for comfort.”
Which means most of them are in fact avoiding that one tradition and keeping things contained.
There’s nothing too deep behind the name, by the way. They’re always storming the city in mid-January, when, yes, there’s often a storm outside. So, as they say, only the hearty need attend.
You can find details about tomorrow’s concert, including where to get tickets, here.
