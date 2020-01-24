KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Medical marijuana patients in Missouri are one step closer to getting their hands on prescription pot now that the state has released a list of approved licenses for dispensaries.
KCTV5’s Kaci Jones went to Linwood Boulevard on Friday where a dispensary might soon be operating.
It is a commercial and residential area of town. There is a Costco and a Home Depot, but then there are homes down the street. What is currently a Metro PCS is where a company called True Level Investments wants to put a medical marijuana dispensary. The company was included in the number to be approved for a license by the state.
KCTV5 News had questions for the state about the addresses of these dispensaries and their operating locations. It turns out facilities can change their addresses after they have been approved for licenses, but we mapped it out based on the state records.
There were more than 1,000 companies that applied for a license. Out of those, only 192 were approved. That’s 24 for each congressional district.
So, Jones drove around to several of the addresses listed for the approved licenses. At 6200 Troost Ave., OXD Troost, LLC. has been approved for a license. It used to be a restaurant, but there is now a real estate sign in the window.
At another location about 2 miles away at 7025 Prospect Ave. V3 MO Vending 6, LLC. has been approved for a license. That location also has a real estate sign posted.
At 240 Linwood, a license has been approved too. That’s the Metro PCS store, but that could change soon.
We talked to businesses in the area about the possibility of a dispensary next door and, so far, have heard no complaints.
“Oh, it’s going to help the business,” said Will Shaban with Linwood Auto Sales. “It will help all the local area businesses. For a local businessman, I think it’s going to help bring more traffic to the area.”
“This area is actually up and coming and we’ve been here a few months,” Ramzy Najjar said. “We’re successful, but we think this will be a good thing for us.”
It could be months before the dispensaries actually start selling medical marijuana because they can only sell weed grown in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.