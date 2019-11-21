KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTv) – “For sale” signs on the decline nationwide. People aren’t moving like they used to. Young folks, especially, are staying put.
Census figures released Thursday show less than 10 percent of the population moved in the past year.
From modest homes, to new construction, to apartments; people who find a home are staying put now more than ever.
The New York Times said the drop is especially strong among millennials.
Local realtor Jessica Thomas knows the “why” on that front all too well. Her 23-year-old son is staying put with her after going it on his own in Utah proved too costly.
“It’s a matter of being able to save money to move,” Jalen McMiller said. “Moving is expensive. It’s cost almost 10 grand just to move back to Utah from here.”
The U.S. Census released the latest migration data for buyers and renters (a year is March to March). The decline has been steady since they started tracking in 1948, with this year at an all-time low of 9.8% moving.
Some experts cite the high cost of rent in big cities, keeping folks from less populated areas from moving to the big city in search of opportunity.
Another explanation is in the “reasons for moving” category. There were about four times as many movers citing job reasons during the 21st Century’s Great Recession as now.
One good trend for KC is what you see here. Net migration to the KC metro remains strong.
Thomas said she’s seen it in buyers coming from the coasts, something she pins to the rise in telecommuting. “I had buyers last year who moved from California,” Thomas said. “They sold a $900,000 two-bedroom home and they bought a five-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home, on 2.5 acres for like $390,000 and she’s still working the same job that she had on the West Coast.”
Locally, it’s hard to say if the trend applies because most realtor data doesn’t include rental properties. Rentals were a key part of the national results. However, Thomas certainly has to wonder. “Because I feel like people are calling me every day to move,” she said.
One group typically underrepresented by the census data is lower-income people and people of color who are less likely to complete the surveys.
A non-profit that focuses on neighborhoods between Troost and Prospect said moving has long been frequent. “People are moving a lot because of housing instability in the neighborhoods,” said Dianne Cleaver with the Urban Neighborhood Initiative.
