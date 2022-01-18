KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Win or lose this weekend, many Chiefs players are champions off the field, too.
Several organizations have benefitted from charities and outreach programs connected to the team.
On Tuesday the NFL announced that safety Tyrann Mathieu had won the Walter Payton Man of the Year NFL Charity Challenge fan vote, the second year in a row a Chiefs player has done so.
Mathieu's work with Harvesters and other local organizations have made headlines since the Honey Badger joined the team in 2019.
Logan Heley, a community outreach coordinator with Harvesters, said the team's support has been a big part of the organization's regular fundraising and food donation efforts for years.
"It's clear they just want to give back," Heley said. "Just throughout the out the organization, being helpful in the community is a priority."
The Chiefs have also had longstanding relationships with Operation Breakthrough, a local education and career development program.
Mary Esselman, the CEO of the nonprofit, said TE Travis Kelce has taken a particular interest in the program.
Last year the star athlete helped finance a new Ignition Lab for students to get hands on experience with STEM projects.
"Travis hasn't been all about the attention," Esselman said. "He wore his jersey the first time and ever since then he just wanted to be part of the fabric, not just in front of cameras."
Many Chiefs fans are also familiar with Red Friday flags, which the team sells in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House.
The organization has also helped Ronald McDonald House expand their facilities in Kansas City. Emily Gretzinger, a marketing specialist for the nonprofit, showed off a red and gold rec room the team helped build a few years ago.
"You can tell they really value the idea of giving," she said. "It's a thread that runs through the entire organization."
