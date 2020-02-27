FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Parents may be wondering how their child's school is preparing for the possibility of coronavirus' spread, so KCTV5's Leslie Aguilar has been checking with school districts on both sides of the state line to see.
Right now, the Shawnee Mission School District is testing out a decontamination product in one of their elementary/junior high schools. They didn’t want to show it to us since it’s in a trial phase, though.
On the other side of the state line, North Kansas City has already ordered some technology of their own that capable of killing both flu and coronavirus germs.
As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, North Kansas City schools are being proactive and preparing for the worst.
“We are monitoring this,” said Janelle Porter, Director of Student Services. “We are working on this and we do have an action plan in place to address this.”
“We do have the ability to look at the potential for teleschool or mobile schooling for students in the event that we were out for a lengthy period of time,” Porter noted.
Porter said all students have iPads or Macbook Air laptops to learn from home.
The district is still taking steps to keep classrooms sanitized and safe. They’ve purchased two Clorox 360 systems. The product is built to sanitize both hard and soft surfaces by using a mist that can get into tough crevices like locker handles.
“The way that this product works allows us to do this quickly and allows us to do it in a way that we could manage something that was spreading in the school in a faster way than if we were just using manpower to wipe down surfaces,” Porter explained.
The district had the flu in mind when they bought them. This flu season has been especially tough.
“Specifically, what we’ve seen is kids getting both types, both strands of both A and B influenza,” Porter said. “We’ve also seen kids who have been out for more extended periods of time with fever.”
The district said it will continue following developments from China regarding coronavirus. They’re hoping they don’t have to put much of their plan into action.
The Olathe School District already has four of the Clorox 360 machines and will be purchasing two more. They use them when the percentage of students out sick reaches 5 percent.
It takes about three hours to sanitize an entire school.
KCTV5 also called a lot of janitorial companies locally and across the country today about these types of sanitizing products. They all said they’ve been flooded with calls from people wanting to order them because of the coronavirus scare.
