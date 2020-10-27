WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- It’s a historic election season in so many ways. Election officials across the country face a lot challenges making sure the process is safe and secure for everyone.
In Johnson County Missouri, a little ingenuity is going a long way.
Voters started flocking the county courthouse Sept. 22 to vote early without getting out of their vehicle.
“We voted a lot of our voters curbside in August and we knew we do an even more in November,” County Clerk and Election Authority Dianne Thompson said.
She said curbside service is the best way to keep poll workers and voters safely socially distanced.
“When we talked about how we would get the ballots out to the voters my election supervisor said ‘I wish there was a way we could just send stuff down to them without them having to run up and down the stairs,’” Thompson said. “And I said well why can’t we?”
A nylon rope and a canvas bag have proved to be most efficient. Voter’s drive up and hand over their ID. Then up it goes into the election office where their ballot and a secrecy folder is then sent back down for the voter to cast their ballot from their car.
“It kind of allows us to have additional staff without having additional space. We’re still able to social distance. We’re serving as many voters, but not bringing as many of them into the building or into the office,” Thompson said.
The voters appreciate the convenience.
“My children loved that. They were very entertained by it it’s very creative,” Ellen Pederson said.
They also appreciate the safety aspect.
“I got diabetes and some other complications so I felt that I should try to get to vote early you, Roosevelt Harris said.
“For my age in my situation, it’s good I like it,” Bill Fizer said.
Everyone we spoke with says they would have voted in person at polling place if they had to.
“I would’ve been concerned if there was a big crowd you know,” Fizer said.
“I just felt more comfortable coming curbside,” Pederson said.
The service will be here Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. up until November 2nd. They’ll also be here the Saturday before the election, October 31st from 8:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.
The service is so popular, it may be here to stay even after the pandemic.
