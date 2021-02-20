KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A life threatening crash involving a box truck has left one man unresponsive.
Saturday morning a large box truck was stopped at a red light at 71 Highway and 55th St, when a silver Malibu drove into the rear of the truck and pushed it into the intersection.
The Chevy was then dragged under the truck as it drove north to pull over to the shoulder. The driver of the truck was not injured. However, the driver of the Chevy was unresponsive and received life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating if the driver was impaired.
