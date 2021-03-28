KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Sister Corita Bussanmas, co-founder of Operation Breakthrough, has changed the lives of countless children and families, perhaps none more than her own adopted children.

Sister Corita was “mom” to four children she officially adopted: Kenyauta Sailer, Ronald Sailer, Vanshay Purnell and Tyrez Scott. But she also had “bonus sons” in Myles Cason and Chris Waxter.

“She was a mother to everybody. Not just all of us. When she came to work, she was a mother to each and everyone of the kids that came here,” Tyrez Scott said.

Scott was adopted when he was just 18 months old.

“You can go your whole life without meeting somebody who truly loves you unconditionally. And she was that for me,” he said.

Her children remember Corita as a tough, but loving mother who always gave wise advice, loved to bop her head to rap music in the car, and never missed a Royals or Chiefs game.

“Any conversation you would have with her, whether you were down or up, she would make you laugh. Guaranteed,” Vanshay Purnell said.

Purnell was adopted at six months old. She now works at Operation Breakthrough as a kindergarten teacher, where she carries on Sister Carita’s legacy every day.

“She’s a legend to many people. She’s a legend me,” Purnell said.

Ronald Sailer was adopted when he was three. He also now works at Operation Breakthrough managing donations.

“To walk the halls it’s kind of hard not to be inspired and to do the right thing,” he said.

When asked about favorite memories of Sister Corita, all her children could do is laugh.

“I can’t even name one. Every moment that I spent with her as a memory and so I can’t even begin to put into words or pick a favorite one. I’d be here talking forever. Just know that we have a lot,” Myles Cason said.

Cason became a “bonus son” to Sister Carita when he was 14.

Chris Waxter got the title when he was just nine years old. He was a student at Operation Breakthrough and Sister Carita brought him home after school one Friday.

“I went home with them that Friday and never went back to my own home,” Waxter said. “She was my mom.”

Sister Carita’s children say if everyone were more like her, the world would be a better place.

“She would always just tell you 'don’t worry about it. Control what you can control and leave the rest up to God',” Sailer said.

“Do the right thing when no one is looking. She always said that was the hardest thing to do,” Waxter said.

Though you might think being raised by a nun would mean being in church constantly, her children say that wasn’t the case. They were all sent to Catholic school, but rarely attended church otherwise.

They say Sister Corita didn’t push religion on them much, but she let her faith rub off on them through her actions.

“There were times when Operation Breakthrough bills weren’t getting paid and Berta would be worrying, worrying, worrying. And Corita would be like ‘we’ll make it happen. God‘s going to come through” and he came through time and time again as you can see,” Waxter said.

Operation Breakthrough serves about 700 children and families a day. The organization’s current CEO, Mary Esselman, hopes to keep increasing that number.

She believes the idea that education is only part of the picture when trying to create opportunities for underprivileged families, that Operation Breakthrough is based on, was really innovative back in 1971 when Sister Corita and Sister Berta Sailer created it.

“They were able to combine it with health and social services and really look at it as a two generational model in terms of not working with just kids, but the whole family. I think that’s one of the things that was so unique to be able to think like that 50 years ago,” Esselman said.

Esselman said Sister Corita and Sister Berta served over 70 foster children, in addition to the kids they adopted.

“Their whole lives were focused on others. And what an example for us all and an inspiration. Big shoes to fill,” she said.