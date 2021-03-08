KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time in the pandemic, St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City now has no patients in COVID isolation, Prime Healthcare announced Monday morning.
The news comes as local hospitals are seeing decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and patients. Daily new COVID hospitalizations in the Kansas City area stand at 82, their lowest level since September. Average daily new COVID-19 deaths are at their lowest point since July, according to the Mid-America Regional Council's data hub chronicling local COVID statistics.
"We have a milestone celebration today in ICU---no patients in COVID isolation," an email from Prime Healthcare read. "We have seen our cases decrease here and trend down significantly across the nation."
Prime Healthcare manages St. Joseph, Providence Medical Center in Bonner Springs, St. John Hospital in Leavenworth and St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.
