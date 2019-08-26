KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Inside Rylee Jarmin’s backpack are four books for one history class.
“I usually went for the cheaper option of renting or getting them used,” Rylee Jarmin, UMKC student said.
But with all her classes, all her books could pay for a really cheap apartment.
“Including all my auto access, $400, 450,” Jarmin said.
“It’s been a mystery to me for 20 years of working in college bookstores, honestly,” Pete Eisentrager, Assistant Director at the UMKC Bookstore said. “Is it fair to have students not have a textbook for two or three weeks because they can’t afford it? No. It’s not,” Eisentrager said.
But two textbook titans, McGraw-Hill and Cengage, could be merging which means 45% of the book binding could be done by one company. That might make things more expensive for students.
But UMKC says it’s trying to make things easier on students by giving them options.
A book can have four different prices. If it is new, it can be $24.95 but used and rented? $12.50.
More than $10 saved.
The school says this year alone alternative options saved students at UMKC $900,000, including putting these pages online.
“Every student day one has those materials available to them if they choose to opt out of those materials, that’s a decision they’re making on their own,” Eisentrager said.
In four years, putting these books on websites have saved students at UMKC $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.