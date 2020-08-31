KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - 9ine Ultra Lounge’s owner Alphonso Hodges is being blasted as an irresponsible business owner after 15 people were shot and two died outside his club in January and another shooting that took place this past weekend in the clubs parking lot.

The club’s owner says this past weekend’s shooting that left four people injured was not in front of his club and it took place after hours.

The police department and city do feel the shooting is connected to that club.

“Okay, your crowd was there for you. Every car there was for your business. You can’t walk out and say not my problem anymore. That’s being a bad operator,” Kansas City Regulated Industries Division Director Jim Ready said.

Ready is with the city’s office which regulates businesses. He’s been watching the 9ine Ultra Lounge ever since January’s mass shooting where 15 people were shot and two were killed, including the shooter.

“We are here, six months later, and it’s the same thing. It’s the same argument,” Ready said.

Ready and Kansas City police say this wild shooting is connected to the club. It was an argument which started in the club then continued outside in the parking lot.

Ready says city employees have been watching this club to see if it was following the rules and closing on time and they weren’t.

“They were drinking and serving alcohol, rocking and rolling,” Ready said.

Last week, Ready sent a letter letting Hodges know he wants to revoke the club’s liquor license pointing out the club is, “responsible for the conduct of their business.” The condition of the premise must be safe, clean and sanitary. He also points to nuisance codes which say a business cannot change character of residential area.

Nearby neighbors warned about this club last January.

“What happened Sunday, it will happen again,” Vernon Farrow who lives near the 9ine Ultra Lounge said.

KCTV5 News checked with police about this club. They say there have been 29 events since the beginning of the year. That includes a mass shooting, disturbances, accidents, suspicious activity and building checks. About half of that period the club was technically closed due to that mass shooting and the coronavirus.

“Did I think there would be another shooting, no? But here we are,” Ready said.

Ready says the pattern is clear and it’s time for 9ine Ultra Lounge to close for good, but the owner tells a different story.

Alphonso Hodges released video from his surveillance cameras in an attempt to prove the shooting didn’t happen right in front of his club.

“Yeah, no! I’m going for revocation and fully expect to get that revocation,” Hodges said?

But that will take time. The soonest the liquor board can meet is the week of September 14, so that means the lounge can be open for two more weekends.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “I would hope that the business owner understands there is no reason to reopen.”

“Time and time again, they have shown that they are incapable of keeping patrons safe and keeping our communities safe, so while I understand the bureaucratic processes, I would hope that the business owner understands there is no reason to reopen. I imagine the city will go through the necessary steps to make sure, at least the license is revoked. And I think that is the right thing, given the circumstances here,” Mayor Lucas said.

Hodges declined to go on camera, but KCTV5 News did speak with him in person Monday. He didn’t make any promises about what he plans to do next.