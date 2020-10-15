KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTv) -- The owner of The 9ine Ultra Lounge is facing a long list of civil lawsuits following shootings in the parking lot outside of the business.
Court records show 15 people are suing Alphonso Hodge, so KCTV5’s Emily Rittman took a look at the latest lawsuit filed.
Last month, 13 people filed personal injury lawsuits against the owner of The 9ine Ultra Lounge.
Frank Henderson, who says he was shot outside the club in August, also filed a personal injury lawsuit on Oct. 7.
Before those lawsuits, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in March for the January death of Raeven Parks. She was killed following a shooting outside The 9ine Ultra Lounge that injured 15 other people.
During the January shooting, a security guard shot and killed the suspected gunman.
KCTV5 News spoke to Parks’ mother Rouxanne Cunningham in September.
“If money is more important to you than the lives of loved ones and people themselves, that’s unfortunate,” she said.
On Aug. 30, Henderson says he was shot multiple times outside of The 9ine Ultra Lounge when an argument broke out between customers inside the bar. According to his lawsuit filed this month, the fight spilled out into the parking lot where multiple shooters fired dozens of rounds.
Henderson’s attorneys say owner Alphonso Hodge failed to take steps to protect customers following the January shooting and other violent incidents.
According to the lawsuit, Hodge failed to require licensed security guards, failed to establish sufficient safety protocols for security guards engaging the public and failed to implement adequate crowd control and proper training for employees.
We tried to call Hodge to request comment about the lawsuits, but the phone number was no longer in service.
According to a civil judgement, Hodge was ordered to fully vacate the premises last month and remove all of his property from the building by Sept. 26.
He was also ordered to pay the owner of the building $50,000 as damages by Nov. 11.
