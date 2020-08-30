Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge where four people were shot.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to the lounge located in the 4800 block of Noland Road just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, they located one shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They are in serious condition.

Three other people showed up at area hospitals with shooting wounds. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.