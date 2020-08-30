KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge where four people were shot.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to the lounge located in the 4800 block of Noland Road just before 2 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located one shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They are in serious condition.
Three other people showed up at area hospitals with shooting wounds. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
