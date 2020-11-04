KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City bar that was the scene of a mass shooting has lost its liquor license.

The city's liquor control board voted Wednesday to revoke the license of 9ine Ultra Lounge at 4802 Noland Rd.

Two people died, including the suspected shooter, and 15 people were injured during a shooting last January after a Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory.

Another shooting in the parking lot near the club in August left four people hurt.