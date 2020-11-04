KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City bar that was the scene of a mass shooting has lost its liquor license.

The city's liquor control board voted Wednesday to revoke the license of 9ine Ultra Lounge at 4802 Noland Rd.

Two people died, including the suspected shooter, and 15 people were injured during a shooting last January after a Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory.

Another shooting in the parking lot near the club in August left four people hurt.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.