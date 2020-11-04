KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City bar that was the scene of a mass shooting has lost its liquor license.
The owner of The 9ine Ultra Lounge is facing a long list of civil lawsuits following shootings in the parking lot outside of the business.
The city's liquor control board voted Wednesday to revoke the license of 9ine Ultra Lounge at 4802 Noland Rd.
Action is being taken against the 9ine Ultra Lounge in KC after it was the scene of a second major shooting last week.
Two people died, including the suspected shooter, and 15 people were injured during a shooting last January after a Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory.
The mother of a murder victim is speaking out about a Kansas City nightclub that was allowed to stay open after two shootouts happened outside the club just this year.
Another shooting in the parking lot near the club in August left four people hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.