KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tonight, there are new developments involving the 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City.
It’s the nightclub where a mass shooting happened back in January and then another shooting just a week ago.
The owner of the building has filed a temporary restraining order against the club.
At 9:30 p.m., there were barricades to the entrance of the shopping center where the club is. They also had security out.
There was supposed to be an event happening inside the club tonight from 9 to 3 a.m., but the property owners are making sure that doesn’t happen.
There are wooden posts screwed into the concrete in front of 9ine Ultra Lounge that display a court ordered temporary restraining order.
It was filed by the owner of the strip mall against the owner of 9ine Ultra Lounge and the gym right next door. This week, it was approved by a judge.
The order alleges the club presents a danger to the public due to recent shootings. The same goes for the gym, due to a disregard for mask-wearing and social distancing mandates.
Bullet holes still dot the outside of the club and other businesses in the shopping center.
Jerry White owns a motorcycle safety training business, which also still has damage from a bullet.
“You can see the bullet hole right here,” he said. “If you look inside, you can see where it ricocheted on it.”
He was shocked when the club reopened months after 19 people were shot there in January.
“I’m kind of worried about my business honestly,” he said. “Because, you know, they shot through my glass last time and hit the wall behind me here. Obviously, that’s a financial hardship. It’s not the first time I’ve had to repair damage caused by them.”
He’s hoping the temporary closure becomes permanent.
“I hope the end result of this is yes, they stay shut down,” he said. “I hate to say that because I am a small business owner myself. But sometimes, you have to do things you don’t want to do for the greater good and I don’t think that’s going to be at anybody’s advantage to keep that open.”
This isn’t the first time the property owner has taken action against the club. The management company for the property owner said their lease was terminated months ago but the owner of the club has not left.
The club owner did not answer calls from KCTV5 News today.
Social media for 9ine Ultra Lounge are still promoting event.
That temporary restraining order is set to expire on Friday. That’s when the issue is going before a judge. Count on us to keep you updated.
