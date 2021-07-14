Johnny Dare
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Popular Kansas City morning radio host Johnny Dare has been hospitalized, according to the station's program director.  

Bob Edwards, with 98.9 The Rock!, issued the following statement on Facebook:

There are many questions coming into the station about the unexpected Johnny Dare Morning Show best-of shows. Johnny is having issues with his pancreas and is hospitalized in a lot of pain. Tests are still being run to diagnose and treat the problem. We will keep you posted. Please know we sincerely appreciate everyone’s concern. Expect Johnny and the rest of the show to return soon.

The Johnny Dare Morning Show has been waking up Kansas City since 1993 from 6-10 a.m. 

