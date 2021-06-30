KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are facing charges after investigators say they shot at a Kansas City apartment building.
A 9-year-old was shot during a barrage of bullets that endangered other children who were inside the building.
Court records show several people drove the 9-year-old to KCFD Station 18 just after midnight on Saturday. First responders took the child to Children’s Mercy with life-threatening injuries.
According to court records, an argument between a man at a first-floor apartment near 30th and Indiana Avenue and his girlfriend escalated into a shooting involving several suspects who drove to the apartment. According to dispatch audio, at least 30 shots could be heard from a nearby station.
Inside the apartment, police found 14 shell casings. Outside the apartment, investigators found 52 shell casings. A second-floor apartment was also hit by gunfire. An adult and two young children were inside at the time.
The first officers on the scene talked to a man who said, “Please, I’m trying to go to the hospital. My little brother was just shot. He’s nine.” Crews at a nearby fire station reported the 9-year-old victim arrived at their station with life threatening injuries.
Investigators say video surveillance in the area showed three men got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the apartment building in a “careless and sporadic manner.” A witness told police people who were on the front porch may have returned fire.
Nineteen-year-old Trevail Powell and 20-year-old Toney Powell Jr. are charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to court records, the 9-year-old remained in the hospital with life threatening injuries.
