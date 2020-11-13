INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Independence and Kansas City are investigating after a shooting happened near U.S. Highway 40 and Sterling Avenue.
A 9-year-old girl was critically wounded in a rolling gun battle, according to Independence police.
She was found near the Walmart in the area, but it's unclear where the shooting actually happened.
Detectives remain on scene.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Friday.
Independence police originally said the juvenile was a 5-year-old. On Saturday, police said they learned that she is actually a 9-year-old.
"We initially described the victim as five years old but have learned that she is actually nine years old. Additionally, there was confusion about how she was dropped off at the Walmart in Kansas City, MO. Both the child and her mother were dropped off by the driver of one of the involved vehicles," police said.
Police are also seeking out four people of interest in the shooting.
Independence police detectives are looking for four persons of interest in last night’s shooting of a juvenile in the area of US 40 Hwy and Sterling Avenue.
