LONE JACK, MO (KCTV) -- One 9-year-old died and two other children were injured in a car crash that happened just after midnight.
According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Highway 50 and Lover's Lane.
The driver of a 2010 Dodge failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a 2004 Ford.
The Ford hit the Dodge on the driver's side, which caused a 9-year-old from Leavenworth to be ejected from the vehicle.
That 9-year-old died. A 12-year-old who was also in the Dodge sustained moderate injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old man, also was moderately injured.
A 9-year-old boy from Wichita who was in the Ford sustained minor injuries. It does not appear the 28-year-old driver was injured.
The child who died in this crash was the only individual involved not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash log.
