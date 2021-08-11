KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nine people, including four minors, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City today.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Monroe Avenue.
Their investigation determined that a sedan was going west when a SUV turned left into its path.
The vehicles hit each other, then a van that was also going west hit the car.
The man who was driving the SUV and four minors inside were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were four people in the car; they were also taken to the hospital. One has serious injuries and the others had non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman driving the van was the only person inside and she was not injured.
