LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man with dementia who went missing out of Chillicothe on Thursday afternoon has been found dead.
An Endangered Silver Advisory had been issued for Gerald H. Avery after he went missing from a food pantry on Locust Street at 12:15 p.m.
The authorities said the 82-year-old had dementia.
Avery was found dead, according an update from the authorities on Monday. They have not yet specified exactly where or how.
