KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Police said an 82-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday outside a Walmart in KCK.
A second person struck by the vehicle was released from the hospital.
The driver, a 56-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.
ORIGINAL STORY
One person was killed and two others were critically hurt Thursday when a vehicle hit two pedestrians and crashed into a Walmart in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at a Walmart near the Legends Outlets shopping mall on Parallel Pkwy.
Around 9:00PM, a spokesperson for the police department said based on the initial investigation they do not believe the crash was intentional. Police are investigating if the driver had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
Kansas City, Kansas police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said three people, including the driver, were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of the pedestrians died at the hospital, she said.
James Baty says he and wife were trying to park their truck when they heard the crash. They say a man who was hit by the vehicle on the sidewalk appeared to be seriously injured. They saw another woman who was also badly hurt.
"Just sad. Really sad. They did CPR on him the whole time," Baty said. "The citizens, customers and employees were working on him. Firefighters showed up first. Then an army of police officers."
Baty says bystanders also talked with the driver until first responders arrived.
"It appears they stepped on the gas instead of the brake and just lost control," Baty said. "It hit that brick wall and rode right over the top of it. I am hopeful no one was under that vehicle when it hit it."
On Thursday evening, a crane was used to lift the vehicle and place it on a tow truck. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.