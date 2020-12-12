KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver is in custody after a car full of teenagers left the roadway and ran into a tree early Saturday morning on The Paseo in Kansas City.
Police and emergency medical crews were called out to 59th Street and The Paseo around 3 a.m. for the crash. All eight teens who had been inside the car were taken to the hospital. One suffered critical injuries, while another was in serious condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police said the speed of the vehicle was a major factor in the crash. The driver was later taken into custody. The roadways were wet at the time, but police said they don't believe weather was a major factor in the crash.
