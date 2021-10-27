KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal authorities have indicted a man they say smuggled eight pounds of fentanyl aboard a bus traveling through Kansas City, MO.
Jonatan Gutierrez, 28, is charged with fentanyl possession and intent to distribute in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Missouri.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the checked baggage area of a bus that arrived at a Kansas City bus station from California on Oct. 7. While searching Gutierrez's roller bag, officers found three bundles wrapped in cellophane. Inside of the packaging, officers found 3,487 grams of fentanyl, along with 18 pills, according to the prosecutor's office.
