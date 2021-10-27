KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Federal authorities have indicted eight people out of a KCK group accused of taking part in unpaid labor, forced child work, required colonics and physical beatings.
In an indictment filed last week and unsealed Tuesday, eight people were charged with federal offenses that included forced labor and conspiracy to commit forced labor. The defendants include leaders of the United Nation of Islam---Randolph Hadley, Kaaba Majeed, Yunus Rassoul, James Staton, Daniel Jenkins, Dana Peach, Etinia Kinnard and Jaclyn Greenwell.
Those suspects were arrested over the past week.
The group was created in 1978 when then-leader Royall Jenkins claimed that he was Allah (God), and that angels had taken him through the galaxy in a spaceship and instructed him on how to rule on earth, the indictment states.
Jenkins began gathering followers in Maryland, but later moved headquarters to Kansas City, KS, in the 1990s. The United Nation of Islam grew to include hundreds of members, according to court documents.
The group, while headquartered in KCK, operated "temples" in New York, Cincinnati, Atlanta, North Carolina and Newark. The United Nation of Islam ran various businesses across the country, including restaurants, bakeries, gas stations and clothing stores.
Part of the requirement of membership was to perform work at these locations without pay. That included children whose parents had been drawn to the group and encouraged to enroll their children a KCK school run by the group.
"UNOI 'dispatched' and transported the children of adult members around the country to work at UNOI businesses," the indictment states. "'Dispatching' was the practice of deciding that youth members would move to and work in a specific location without pay, and then transporting those youth members to that location, typically without their parents or other adult family members."
The children would often stay with adults not in their family at UNOI-operated barracks, and group leaders often did not tell the parents where they were "dispatching" their children, court documents state.
"The defendants required the youth members to live in crowded conditions, follow a very restricted diet, and work long hours in UNOI-operated businesses," the court documents state. "Conversely, the defendants and their immediate families typically resided in spacious accommodations, ate what they wanted and worked at their own discretion."
The dietary restrictions imposed on members included only bean soup, salad and sometimes fruit. Colonics were frequently required of members, along with frequent cleanses done by ingesting only lemon juice for a period of time, according to the indictment.
