SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters in Shawnee were working to extinguish a fire on Saturday afternoon at a duplex.
The fire department was called to the area of W. 71st Terrace and Flint Drive just before 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported and no one needed to be hospitalized.
However, eight people were dislocated as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
