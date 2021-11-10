BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Nine people, mostly children, were injured in a crash that happened Tuesday night a couple miles east of Atchison, Kansas.
According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 59 Highway in Buchanan County, Missouri. The nearest town of Atchison, Kansas, is just two miles to the west and across the state line.
MSHP says the crash happened as a 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2001 Dodge Ram van were going west on the highway. The pickup was following too close to the van and hit its bumper.
Then, the pickup started to slide in a clockwise direction. It came to a rest on its wheels in the westbound lane, facing north.
The van went off the north side of the road and came to a rest on its wheels, facing west.
A 50-year-old and a 15-year-old were inside the pickup. The adult was seriously injured and the teen sustained moderate injuries.
There was one 40-year-old and six minors inside the van. The adult was seriously injured. The minors' injuries break down as follows:
- 12-year-old: serious
- 12-year-old: moderate
- 13-year-old serious
- 15-year-old: moderate
- 15-year-old: serious
- 15-year-old: moderate
Two of the children, the 15-year-old in the pickup and a 12-year-old in the van, were wearing their seat belts. The other children were not.
The adults in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.