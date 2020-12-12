KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver is in custody after a car full of teenagers left the roadway and ran into a tree early Saturday morning on The Paseo in Kansas City.
Police and emergency medical crews were called out to 59th Street and The Paseo around 3 a.m. for the crash.
According to the police, a black Kia Rio5 was going south on The Paseo at a high rate of speed.
The driver then lost control, went off the road to the left, crossed a grassy median, crossed the northbound lanes of the Paseo, and then crashed into a large tree on the east side of the road.
There was a total of eight teenagers in the vehicle.
There was driver, two teens in the front passenger seat, and five teens in the backseat.
No one was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
One passenger sustained critical injuries and another sustained serious injuries. Four others had non-life-threatening injuries. All six were taken to the hospital.
The driver and one of the other passengers did not complain of injuries.
“Impairment is under investigation,” police said.
The roadways were wet at the time, but police said they don't believe weather was a major factor in the crash.
