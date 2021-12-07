KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 59-year-old woman is in the hospital tonight after being partially caught under a van earlier today.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 76th Street and Holmes Road.
The authorities found that the woman was crossing E. 76th Street at the corner when she was hit by a Dodge van that was going west. She then became partially caught under the van.
That woman, identified only as a 59-year-old from KCMO, was taken to a local hospital. She was most recently listed as being in critical condition.
The driver did stop at the scene and was released pending further investigation. No further details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.