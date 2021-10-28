LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 59-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months probation for stealing a 13-year-old's lawnmower.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman handed down the sentence.

According to the Leavenworth County Prosecutor's Office, the court did grant 60 days of jail time, $1,270 in restitution, court costs, and probation fees.

Tolbert had pleaded guilty to stealing the Cub Cadet, zero turn, riding mower last month.

On Aug. 31, the police were informed that it had been stolen.

The authorities were able to gather information from those in the community, including Ring doorbell video of Tolbert taking the mower. That video is what enabled officers to identify Tolbert.

Ultimately, when officers were able to make contact with him, Tolbert admitted to taking it.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said:

“Criminals often don’t think of those who they hurt when they perpetrate crimes. Prior to this case, this young man had already lost a leg due to an accident with a lawn mower. Through the goodwill of our community and this young man’s conviction to the thing he loved, he began mowing again only to have his mower stolen.

Thankfully, after this crime, the community came together to support this resourceful young man. The community and Leavenworth Police found the suspect, and donations came in from supporters and loved ones. We can count our blessings for our community.”

Thompson continued:

“The guidelines lay out sentences based on a person’s criminal history and their determination of the severity of a crime. The Kansas Sentencing Guidelines do not take into account how traumas like this affect victims. The theft was much more than just a mower, it was a child’s passion and a community’s love."

Harry Tolbert has two more felony theft cases pending, according to Thompson's office.