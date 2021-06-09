KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening in KCK has died from his injuries.
According to the police, the child was playing at Kensington Park that evening before the incident happened. The park is located on the northern side of State Avenue, between N. 29th Street and N. 32nd Street.
Shortly after 7 p.m., he wandered away from the adults he was with and tried to cross State Avenue by himself where N. 30th Street would be.
He crossed the westbound lanes, but was then hit by a vehicle that was going east and wasn't able to stop in time.
The driver did remain at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The police say, "Initial indications are that speed was not a factor"
First responders from nearby Station 11 (at 31st and State) responded and immediately took the boy to a local hospital.
On Wednesday, the child died.
The KCKPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
