KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Five people have been sentenced in connection with an armed robbery that happened at the Verizon store on Village West Parkway in 2016.
Interestingly, none of those sentenced are from the KC metro area.
The following is according to the U.S. Department of Justice:
- Mario Lambert, a 39-year-old from Rockford, Illinois:
Sentenced to 61 months
- Sir Love, a 36-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee:
Sentenced to 35 months
- Domonique Walker, a 30-year-old from Rockford, Illinois:
Sentenced to 145 months
- Sharod Pitts, a 40-year-old from Chicago, Illinois:
Sentenced to 100 months
- Terry Curtis, a 38-year-old from Rockford, Illinois:
Sentenced of 72 months
Court documents say that Lambert, Love, Walker, and Pitts entered the store in September of 2016, pulled out handguns, and announced it was a robbery.
They locked the doors, then forced the employees and customers to the back of the store at gunpoint. They made them lie on the floor and used zip ties to keep their hands behind their backs.
They then untied one employee, put a gun to his face, and ordered him to open the store's safe.
They stole cash and merchandise, fleeing from the scene with Curtis. Curtis was waiting outside as the getaway driver.
Walker, Curtis, Lambert, and Love all pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.
Pitts pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Lambert, Love, and Walker were indicted and sentenced in Tennessee and Illinois on related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.