CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Tuesday, Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that a fifth person has died in connection with this crash.
This additional victim has been identified as 29-year-old Dakota M. Engel from Junction City.
Coverage from Monday is below.
A deadly crash claimed the lives of four people today after a tractor trailer went down an embankment on to 7 Highway near Route Z. Tire tracks showed where the tractor trailer went off the road and down an embankment onto 7 Highway below.
Connie Conner grew up in Garden City. When she came back to town today, she was one of many drivers stuck in traffic after the deadly morning crash shutdown southbound 7 Highway. “Cars everywhere,” Conner said. “Cars all down the ramp as far as you can see.”
Investigators are working to determine what caused a tractor trailer driver to collide with an SUV that was traveling northbound on 7 Highway around 10:45 Monday morning. The tractor trailer driver was headed south on Route Z. “It was traveling toward the bridge and for whatever reason, we don’t know yet, it traveled off the road down the embankment parallel to the bridge,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt Andy Bell said. “It then entered the northbound lanes of 7 Highway.”
When the vehicles collided, they came to a stop in the median. The wrecked vehicles also blocked portions of the southbound lanes. The tractor trailer driver and three people in the SUV died. A fourth person who was in the SUV was also injured. “When you live here in this little hometown you think who is it?” Conner said. “It’s a terrible thing to happen.”
The Major Crash Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of the crash to determine if a medical issue, distracted driving, impairment, or other factor caused the tractor trailer driver to leave the roadway.
UPDATE: Later on Monday, the four individuals who died were identified as 59-year-old Everett Ashley of Lowry City, 61-year-old Stephen Bennett of Junction City, 68-year-old Gerald Dittman of Hope, and 71-year-old Jean Pariseau of Herinton.
We are currently on scene & investigating a multiple fatality crash on MO-7 near Garden City. Updates to follow! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/dPQyvtD7uv— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.