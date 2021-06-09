KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a Kansas City fire truck was involved in a crash Wednesday while heading to a call.
The multi-vehicle wreck happened about 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 96th Street and North Oak Trafficway in the city’s northland.
The fire truck was on its way to a fire call at Missouri Highway 152 and North Oak Trafficway, which came out at 12:16 p.m. That call turned out to be dust coming from workers possibly working near a storage unit.
While responding to the scene, the fire truck hit a Nissan Altima.
A total of five people were injured. Four of them are firefighters whose injuries were non-life-threatening.
There was one person in the Nissan who had to be extricated. She sustained serious injuries.
All those injured are in stable condition.
UPDATE: Later on Wednesday, a police narrative regarding the crash was released.
It states that the fire truck was using "visual and audible emergency equipment" at the time of the crash. "As the vehicle entered the intersection under a red signal," police say, "it collided with an eastbound Nissan sedan."
